Wednesday, March 25, 2020 - Tuskys Supermarket has partnered with Uber Eats to deliver meals to customers’ homes at a friendly price.





The food will be available at selected branches and the delivery is free from Uber Eats.





The giant retailer has taken into consideration the impact of the Coronavirus from their pricing with food being sold between Sh90-Sh130.





The menu is pretty much like the Kibanda menu with all the popular meals.





Some of the meals available include Githeri Kavu at Sh95, Chapo Madondo at Sh120 and Ugali Matumbo Sukuma at Sh100.





Ugali Nyama at Sh100, Chapo Nyama at Sh120 while Mukimo Nyama will go for Sh130.

This comes as the Government plans to impose tougher measures on Kenyans in a bid to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.





So far, Kenya has 25 confirmed cases.





On Tuesday, Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, warned that Kenyans are not treating the Coronavirus pandemic with the seriousness it deserves hinting that the Government will have to enforce drastic measures.



