Tuesday March 17, 2020 - A group of youths in Meru is baying for the blood of their Senator, Mithika Linturi, and the entire Tangatanga team which is led by Deputy President William Ruto.





This is after they reportedly hired them to disrupt former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s BBI rally a fortnight ago.











The youths say they did the duty assigned to them by Mithika and Ruto’s allies but are yet to receive the pay.





Linturi has reportedly dumped the youths and has not been picking their calls.





Efforts to send their representatives to his Nairobi office have not yielded fruit after security officials turned them away at the gate.





The youth have threatened to expose the politician should he fail to meet his part of the bargain.





The Kenyan DAILY POST