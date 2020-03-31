_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday March 31, 2020 - Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Ukur Yattani, has allayed Kenyans' fears that the tax measures announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta to counter the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are short term.





According to Yattani, the tax measures had been put in place to jump-start economic growth and were here to stay.





Yattani differed with analysts who opined that the measures that are supposed to take effect on April 1, 2020, would only last until the start of the next financial year in July 2021.





"Those measures are permanent and will be forwarded to the National Assembly before close of business on Monday," Yattani stated.





On March 25, 2020, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced an economic stimulus package to shield the economy from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.









Among measures Uhuru announced was for the National Treasury to give employees earning less than Ksh 24,000 a 100% tax relief.





For workers earning more than Ksh 47,000, the lowering of the maximum income tax rate from 30-25 percent will also go a long way in increasing their disposable income.





For those earning Ksh 50,000, there will be an extra Ksh 4,241 per month, extra Ksh 7,229 for those earning up to Ksh 100,000 and Ksh 9,717 for those earning over Ksh 150,000.





Employees earning Ksh 500,000 will be able to receive Ksh 27,229 as relief and those with above a Ksh 1 million pay would be entitled to an extra Ksh 52,229, a 7% increase in income.





Among measures pending approval also include the lowering of the turnover tax (ToT) for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) from 3% to 1% to lessen the strain on the businesses.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



