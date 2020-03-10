_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Tuesday March 10, 2020 - Fast fading political analyst, Tony Gachoka has been exposed as an irresponsible man who preys on young ladies and low budget prostitutes.





Gachoka who is KTN’s Pointblank host was exposed by a prostitute identified as Sharon Nduta who revealed how he gropes women when drunk like a skunk.





“Working with Tony Gachoka is difficult.”





“He is constantly on liquor and excited.”





“Has no respect for professionalism and privacy.”





“He tried to grab my boobs at his house in presence of @iamlegitdailyand @_mmJosh.”





“My wozzap is full of silly pictures of small things.”





“I’ll EXPOSE SOON,” Nduta wrote on Tuesday morning.





But commenting about these allegations of sexual harassment of a prostitute, Gachoka said it is true that he met Nduta and her two male colleagues some time last year to chart a way forward on how they {Nduta and her colleagues} would help Gachoka push Pointblank on social media.





Gachoka said the allegations levelled against him are sponsored by Deputy President William Ruto’s sympathisers.





“I am a single man who happily enjoys his life when I am not working, with no apologies.”





“So, honestly, this [Nduta’s] storyline, and saying that I like my drink, doesn’t bother me, [even] one bit.”





“I met bloggers [Nduta and her colleagues] for a meeting [and] nothing else.”





“I have never met them again,” Gachoka said.





Gachoka is the number one critic of Dr William Ruto.



