Monday March 30, 2020 - Residents of Langas area in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, openly defied the nationwide 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.





In a brazen defiance of social distancing protocol on Sunday, March 29, the infuriated residents were seen mingling and touching each other oblivious of the danger they were exposing themselves to.





The residents lamented that they had not made much money during the day hence could not go home before they met their targets.





"We would rather die of Coronavirus than starve to death," one resident said.



The residents lamented that they live from hand to mouth and with barely any savings, they had no money to even afford a meal at home.



Uasin Gishu County Police Commander, Johnston Ipara, has vowed to enforce the curfew by any means necessary saying the police will arrest anyone who defies the Government’s directive.







He noted that those arrested will be taken to designated Government facilities where they will be tested for the Covid-19 virus.





The residents pleaded with the government to provide them with food saying that the dusk-to-dawn curfew interfered with their business hours, significantly reducing their earnings.



