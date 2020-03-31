_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Tuesday, March 31, 2020 - As the coronavirus outbreak continues to ravage various parts of the world, forcing people to stay indoors, some folks are coming up with creative ways to work out at home.





A case in point is this guy working out at home with his girlfriend.





In the video doing rounds online, the guy is seen using his girlfriend, who is incredibly flexible, as weights.





They are not only getting in shape but also bonding - talk about killing two birds with one stone.









Watch the video below.