Friday, March 13, 2020 -David Mathenge better known as Nameless is without doubt on one of the finest entertainers Kenya has produced yet.





His resilience and consistence has seen him remain relevant in the Kenyan music scene for over two decades.





The ‘Salary’ hit-maker has left Kenyan talking after sharing a rare photo himself without his signature headgear and glasses.





While sharing the photo, he wrote:











“Ok sawa wazito!!! Ndio hiyo picha ya Nameless bila shades na Kofia …sawa?.





"Mumeshinda!! #KingDavid #foreheadgangmpo?





#Tbtttt… Alafu ,Please leave my ears out of the comment section tafadhali,”





See the photo and reactions below.







