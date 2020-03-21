_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday, March 21, 2020- President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday led the nation in a National Prayer Day against the coronavirus pandemic.





The prayers held at State House Nairobi were attended by several leaders including DP Ruto and ODM leader, Raila Odinga.





While speaking, Uhuru defended the need for prayers after he was criticized by a section of Kenyans stating that ‘even science needs prayers’





“It is good to come together and pray as a nation…I know there are those who are saying that we should depend on science not prayers but I want to assure you that even science needs God.





“We need to always remember that a nation prospers when a nation believes and trusts in its maker,” he said.





However, Netizens are having a field day over this photo taken during the prayers where Raila Odinga was captured eyes wide open while Uhuru and Ruto closed theirs.





See the photo and reactions below.







