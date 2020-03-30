_________________________________________________________________________

Monday March 30, 2020 - Nyali MP, Mohammed Ali, has shared a letter he wrote to Parliament Majority Leader, Aden Duale, calling for a special sitting as soon as possible for the house to deliberate and put in place measures meant to protect Kenyans during the Covid-19 crisis.





Among the raft of measures he outlined was a push to halt evictions of Kenyans by their landlords over rent arrears during the pandemic.





"Additionally, the need for protection measures to guard against eviction of Kenyans occasioned by delay in payment of rent until the pandemic is over cannot be overstated," Ali wrote.





Speaking today, Ali broke down his proposals, revealing that he will push for the creation of a special kitty to help Kenyans access food and cash for basic necessities during the pandemic.





Explaining that he did not think the country was taking Covid-19 as seriously as it should, Ali called for a total lock-down but only after safety nets had been put in place for the less privileged in society.





He further noted that once the lockdown was approved, landlords will have to be compelled to waive rents for two or three months as their tenants would have no guaranteed incomes.





"There's all this money recovered from proceeds of corruption, we're also being given money by the World Bank and other partners, we even had billions to spend on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).”





“Why can't we channel all these funds to one kitty for Kenyans to put food on their tables?”





"At the sitting I will push for the creation of a special kitty to provide food and subsistence allowances for households in Kenya.”





"I don't think we're taking this thing seriously enough.”





“Even in Italy, they took it as a joke at first and continued with their lives but look where they are now.”





“We need a lock-down, but only once we have put measures in place to protect the most vulnerable in society.”





“Of course, if we have a lockdown, the government must tell landlords that, look, you need to waive rents for two or three months.”





"This curfew is not effective, people are interacting all day and taking the disease home with them.”





“Look at Rwanda right now, they have put a lock-down in place and they are providing every household in the country with food," he asserted.





In his letter, Ali further argued that many Kenyans were struggling as a result of the pandemic and could not afford to stay at home in compliance with recent directives from the Government such as the curfew.



