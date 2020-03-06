_________________________________________________________________________

Friday March 6, 2020 - Citizen TV journalists, Yvonne Okwara, has weighed in on the murder case of Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei, who was attached to Deputy President William Ruto’s office, arguing that the CCTV footage aired by DCI George Kinoti possessed incriminating evidence.





Speaking yesterday, Okwara stated that Deputy President William Ruto was showing signs of panic and made moves which put him in the spotlight.





The anchor detailed that Ruto was creating a conflict with Kinoti, releasing information no one had asked for.





"There is also the little minor detail of 82 versus 23 minutes.”





“The 23 minutes conversation was introduced by Ruto himself, stating that former CS Rashid Echesa spent less than an hour in his office.”





“Today, the DCI counters arguing that it was 1 hour 22 minutes and that some of the footage given before was edited.”





"Analysing how Ruto handles issues, by putting out information when nobody has asked for it, in some way puts him against the DCI, bringing a direct conflict," Okwara stated.





Ruto's office, on Thursday, March 5, issued a statement regarding the CCTV footage that was aired by DCI George Kinoti.





In a statement signed by the Deputy President's Chief of Staff, Ken Osinde, the DP refuted the narrative going around that former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa had stayed at his office for over an hour.





The Kenyan DAILY POST