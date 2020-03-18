_________________________________________________________________________

Yesterday, I returned back home from Addis through JKIA.





Having read of the seriousness with which the Kenyan government was treating the Corona Virus presence in the country, I was prepared at the very least for screening, temperature checks and information to passengers on what next.. e.g. the need for self-quarantine with proper contact details documentation.





My first stop was the port health.. where we all rushed to fill in the surveillance forms specifically for COVID 19 and Ebola.. while in the process, one of the port health officers asked us where we were from and we promptly said "Addis".. (expecting to see a change in urgency to screen us)... But alas and behold.. he told us that there was no need to fill the forms and asked us to pass through the walk-in thermal scanner.





I was shocked as this was the first time I had seen Port Health downplay surveillance forms filling and I am not sure our response about coming from Addis meant anything to him or the rest who asked... We passed through the scanner (which by the way more often has standard temperature values of between 34- 36 degrees Celcius (which if interpreted would mean that most people are largely hypothermic.. like vampires.





At the second desk, the only thing they seemed to be keen on is whether we had yellow fever certificates or not..(and we know why).





I was so disturbed and I went back to ask why they had been so laissez faire about it.. and there I was tossed from one person to another and the gentleman who told us to pass just walked away. I called the Emergency lines to report this and the phone call went unanswered.





At the immigration desk, we filled a form and from the look of things, the contact details were too scanty to trace anyone if needed!





So in other words.. thanks to our super relaxed screening at the airport- we let passengers from a case positive country get into the country without any reasonable screening and none of us were even informed on the need to self-quarantine!





Perhaps at this time- we need to have some seriousness at JKIA's port health and ensure that only our keenest, most serious and most patriotic health workers are at the points of entry and that they can access up to date training and information on COVID19.. So that the serious message about the response on paper from MoH, becomes serious in reality.



