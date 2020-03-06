_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday, March 7,2020 -Muranga Governor, Mwangi Wa Iria's supporters are nursing serious injuries after they were beaten to a pulp by supporters of Deputy President William Ruto when they tried to disrupt his meeting in Kiranga, Muranga County on Friday.





Chaos started when Wa Iria stormed the meeting with his supporters after getting reports that Tanga Tanga-allied leaders who had accompanied the DP in an earlier function in Kandara had castigated him for his Avocado Processing and Marketing Bill 2020, which they claimed was draconian and aimed at oppressing farmers.





Wairia had hired goons from Muruka area and he was planning to cause chaos.





However since, ruto is Mt Kenya political kingpin, Wairia, and his goons were beaten mercilessly by Ruto supporters who were in tune of thousands.





The residents also warned any politician in Muranga including Wa Iria against speaking ill against Deputy President William Ruto.



