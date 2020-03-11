_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Wednesday March 11, 2020 - Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has today sent senior members of his cabinet home, accusing them of corruption, insubordination and lethargy among several other faults.





In a statement, Mutua described the productivity levels of the county's 7,000 employees as below par, declaring that he would not allow the situation to continue.





"I am puzzled by a culture of people who spend time backbiting, pulling others down and spreading unfounded malice against each other.”





“This, besides spreading hate and slowing service delivery also undermines and betrays the leadership and the very government which they work for," the statement reads in part.





Five members of his cabinet were suspended among them; Trade CEC Francis Mwaka , Public Service CEC Kimeu Kimeu , Youth and Sports Chief Officer Carlos Kioko , Forensics Chief Officer James Mutunga , and acting Medical Services Chief Officer Joel Mwova .





Mwaka, Kimeu and Mwova were suspended for two months with Kioko and Mutunga facing two-month suspensions. They will receive half salary for the duration of their suspensions.





Special Programs, Research and Development Chief Officer Michael Maina , on the other hand, was dismissed.





Three other Cabinet members were issued with warning letters; County Administration CEC Titus Kavila , ICT Chief Officer Emmanuel Kimeu and Agriculture CEC Urbanus Musyoka .





The letters sent to Kimeu and Kavila were distinguished as 'final' warnings, with the governor noting specifics of the decisions were contained in the correspondence.





Several other officials were redeployed to other departments or assigned additional duties.





Special Programs Chief Officer Jacks Nthanga , for instance, was deployed back to Machakos Level Five Hospital.





Other than decrying wrangling among the county officials, Mutua revealed that some of the officials would allegedly deliberately fail to offer services as stipulated in a bid to extort members of the public.





He further disclosed that whenever he was out of town, many of the CECs and Chief Officers failed to show up to work, a behaviour he described as 'unacceptable'.





The Kenyan DAILY POST