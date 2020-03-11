_________________________________________________________________________
Wednesday, March 11, 2020 - This mother sent her son to buy Managu (traditional vegetables) but what the kid bought nearly gave her mum a heart attack.
From the video, the boy bought Moguka (the popular stimulant from Meru/Embu) instead leaving her mum flabbergasted.
The boy even had the nerve to state that even moguka is greens.
Perhaps this kid had seen some guys chewing these leaves and thought they can be cooked like Managu and used as Mboga.
This hilarious video will leave you in stitches and make your day.
Watch the video below.
