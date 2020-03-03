Tuesday March 3, 2020 - Managing Director at the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), Daniel Manduku, was freed on Tuesday following a blunder by the Directorate of Public Prosecution and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.





Senior Principal Magistrate, Kennedy Cheruiyot, adjourned the case after realizing that the name of the accused was not on the charge list.





The office of the Director of Public Prosecution also failed to avail a charge sheet in court, with Law Society of Kenya President, Nelson Havi, announcing that Manduku was released because there was no lawful arrest.





On Monday, March 2, Havi protested the arrest of his client by taking to twitter to air out his displeasure over how the entire arrest was carried out.





"DCI seized and is holding Daniel Manduku incommunicado since 2.00 p.m.”





“Manduku was issued an order of anticipatory bail expiring on first appearance in Court.”





“There can never be rule of law when law enforcement agencies disobey Court orders and violate a suspect’s right to counsel," he stated.





The KPA boss was arrested by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for unlawfully recommending the gazettement of the Nairobi Inland Cargo Terminal as a KPA facility.





Manduku had been arrested alongside Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Commissioner for Customs, Kevin Safari, but both were released after the Magistrate revealed that no charge had been registered.





Since the appointment of DPP, Noordin Haji, and DCI George Kinoti, they are yet to have any solid convictions as they keep making one blunder after the other forcing the court to overturn the arrests of criminals.



