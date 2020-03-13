_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

F riday March 13, 2020 - O n Friday, Kenya confirmed the first case of coronavirus which the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic on Wednesday.





The virus which exploded in China’s Wuhan City in Hubei Province has claimed 4,600 lives with over 126,000 people infected globally out of whom 67,000 have recovered.





The disease is dangerous but many people who have been sick have recovered, so there is no need to panic.





If your friends or relatives are infected, support them.



Embrace them. You won't die.







