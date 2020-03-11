_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Wednesday March 11, 2020 - Nyeri Town Member of Parliament Ngunjiri Wambugu has given Deputy President William Ruto a way out of the looming impeachment.





Wambugu regretted that the country had come to the point of considering the ousting of an elected leader but added that the DP had a way out of the political quagmire.





In a post on his social media platforms, Wambugu stated that if the DP agreed to stick to his role and follow President Uhuru Kenyatta's orders, then he was likely to survive the political storm.





He stated that DP Ruto's defiance of Uhuru's directive was what had also landed him in trouble with the Members of Parliament.





"It’s unfortunate that we are even thinking about i mpeachment.”





“We should not be here.”





“The DP needs to take a step back and analyse the conflict that’s coming from him trying to be Deputy President and 2022 presidential candidate.”





"This is what is leading to calls for impeachment.”





“Let him on his own initiative, decide which role he will give up because he clearly cannot carry out both in the circumstances. Then let him voluntarily give it up," he said.





The controversial legislator further clarified that he only shared a difference of opinion with DP Ruto and not a personal one.





"My political differences with William Ruto are not personal.”





“They come from his inability to distinguish his roles as Deputy President, and his ambitions as a 2022 presidential candidate.”





"This conflict has seen him refuse to follow his boss’ (Uhuru Kenyatta) instructions to not engage in premature campaigns. I have a problem with this," he stated.



