Friday March 13, 2020- Renowned political columnist and scholar, Prof Makau Mutua, has offered a piece of advice to Kenyans after the first coronavirus case was reported in Kenya.





During a press conference on Friday, Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, confirmed that a patient at Kenyatta National Hospital has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus disease.





The 27-year-old lady is said to have taken herself to hospital after she started feeling unwell.

She is said to have landed in the country on March 5, 2020, and was returning from the US to Nairobi via London.





She was confirmed positive by the national influenza lab and is being managed at the Infectious Diseases Unit at the Kenyatta National Hospital.





Following the case, Makau urged Kenyans not panic and instead follow the basics of sanitation to prevent the spread of the deadly disease.





“The DREADED coronavirus has finally HIT Kenya. Don’t SHAKE hands, KISS, or HUG. Keep ONE METER away. WASH hands FREQUENTLY. Avoid CROWDED areas. Don’t SNEEZE or COUGH on people. Stay HOME if SICK or go to a HOSPITAL. Be careful. Don’t take CHANCES. This too shall PASS,” Makau Mutua stated.



