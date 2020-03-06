_________________________________________________________________________

Friday, March 6, 2020 - National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has banned bodyguard of parliamentarians and various VIPs from accessing parliament buildings.





According to Speaker Muturi, Parliament is not a war zone and no bodyguards will be allowed past the parking lot.

Muturi said this will help reduce congestion of Parliament corridors.





“State officers known as Governors have the unbearing habit of coming with so many bodyguards.





Parliament is a safe place, there is nothing to fear.





“This is not a war zone,” the Speaker said.





Muturi also restricted the number of visitors allowed to see MPs at a given time.





Every legislator will now be allowed a maximum of two visitors at a time to address increased human traffic of people hanging around the corridors of Parliament.





The Speaker also directed that no vehicle should be left at the basement parking lot for unreasonably long periods of time.





He warned that such vehicles will be towed away.



