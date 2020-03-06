_________________________________________________________________________

Friday, March 6, 2020-

This is an illustration of how corrupt leaders are being cleansed through the Building Bridges Initiative, which is a brainchild of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.





Leaders who have been linked to cold-blood murder and massive looting of public funds are hiding behind BBI.





Even if you kill and then support BBI, you will manage to buy justice.





Here’s an illustration of the real situation on the ground.







