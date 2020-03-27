_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Friday, March 27, 2020 - Instead of uniting with other people across the world to pray for the corona virus pandemic to end, this lady is busy marketing her sex toys on social media.





She posted a video on twitter marketing a pocket pussy for men that goes for 15,000 naira (around Ksh 4,200).





She hyped the rechargeable sex toy and displayed to men how it works.



“Hello, my name is Lade and I sell sextoys. This is the vibrating pocket pussy for just 15K.”









See video of the lady displaying how the sex toy works.



