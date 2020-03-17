_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Tuesday, March 17, 2020- A Luo man has excited Kenyans after he made crazy remarks concerning the dreaded Corona Virus that has wrecked havoc in different countries across the world.





The man from the lake side, who was speaking to the press, said that if Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga contracts the virus, the country has to be disbanded.





Apparently, Raila Odinga is the only person who matters to him.





The video has left Kenyans wondering what charm the ODM leader uses on his supporters, who think he is immortal.





Watch the funny video that will leave you in stitches .







