_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Thursday, March 12, 2020- This shocking footage shows the moment daring thugs robbed an M-PESA shop at Dogoretti Corner along Wanye Road.





From the chilling footage, the thugs are seen brandishing pistols before one thug forces his way to the other side of the counter.





They ransacked the place taking money, phones, and other electronics.





The attendants- a young man and lady, could be seen pleading with the thugs not to harm them.









Once they were satisfied they had grabbed all the valuables, they walked out as if nothing had happened.





Such cases are on the rise signaling at rampant insecurity in most Nairobi neighborhoods.





Watch the video below.



