Sunday, March 8, 2020- President Uhuru and former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga were among thousands of football fans who thronged Kasarani Stadium for the Mashemeji Derby pitting arch-rivals Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards.





The two leaders were in high spirits and were seen sharing light moments from their VIP section of the Stadium where Gor Mahia recorded a narrow victory and bagged three points and the bragging rights.





The former political foes who recently agreed to work together and unite Kenyans with the famous handshake seem to have become the best of friends.









However, political analysts and commentators reckon that DP William Ruto and his allies may get mega heart problems from these photos.





See the photos below.















