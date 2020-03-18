_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday, March 18, 2020 -Self proclaimed Mighty Prophet David Owuor of Repentance and Holiness Ministry, has warned that there’s a more fatal plague that is coming after the Corona Virus.





Owuor, who claims that he speaks to God face to face, urged Kenyans to pray and repent since another plague is on the way.





The controversial prophet disclosed that the plague of boils will soon hit the earth and it will cause havoc in different parts of the world.





Owuour claims that people will start developing strange boils on their bodies and the plague will be worse than the corona virus.





Watch video of Owuor's prophecy.

Most dreaded and feared Prophet now has cursed the earth with a more fatal plague than #CoronaVirus . Brave yourselves. Boils are coming your way. pic.twitter.com/axkN2DKAwi — Lord Abraham M. Mutai (@ItsMutai) March 18, 2020







