Wednesday, March 25, 2020 - An Italian Priest who died from Coronavirus after giving his respirator to a younger patient who was also battling the illnes has wowed netizens with his selflessness.





Don Giuseppe Berardelli, 72, who was the priest for the parish of Casnigo, a small village just 40 miles north east of Milan, died in hospital in Lovere, Bergamo, one of the hardest-hit areas in Italy.





According to the hospital, he refused to use a respirator his parishioners had bought for him, and instead gave it to a younger patient he did not know.





While, no funeral was held for him since Bergamo is one of the worst-hit areas in the world, people stood on their balconies at noon after his death and gave him a round of applause.





Italy is the hardest hit country in the world having lost over 6,000 people and registered over 69,000 coronavirus cases.



