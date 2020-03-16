_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Monday September 16, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government is set to receive nearly Sh8 billion from the World Bank that will go towards the containment of coronavirus and desert locusts.





Making the announcement on Monday, the bank said that it will provide the money as an emergency fund to deal with Coronavirus and locust menace.





“The World Bank Group is making available an initial package of $12 billion in immediate support to assist countries coping with the health and economic impacts of the global outbreak.”





“This financing is designed to help member countries take effective action to respond to, and, where possible, lessen the tragic impacts posed by COVID-19,” said the bank in a statement on their website.





The bank committed Sh 8 billion to help Kenya’s national Government to respond to Covid-19 in the country.





The package is designed to assist Kenya to strengthen its health systems, coronavirus surveillance and better public health interventions.



