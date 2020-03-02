Monday, March 2, 2020 - Fading Citizen TV anchor, Lillian Muli, posted a photo slaying like a college girl hoping to get a positive review but her timeline was full of negative comments.





Fans noted that the mother of two, who was once one of the hottest female anchors around, was aging fast.





Her juicy figure has diminished and if you look closely at this photo, you can tell that she is trying to hide her protruding tummy.





Some of the fans even thought that she is pregnant.





Social media is merciless, ladies and gentlemen.





See latest photo of the anchor.