Wednesday, March 25, 2020 - This video showing the moment a Nigerian Senator removed his face mask and proceeded to sneeze while in the chamber with other Senators has left tongues wagging.





From the video, the Senator can be seen removing his face mask and sneezing.





However, he quickly put on the mask after noticing the reaction from other Senators.





Interestingly, the senators burst into laughter temporarily halting the proceedings.





Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, has confirmed 46 Coronavirus cases so far.





Watch the video below.