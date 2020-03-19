_________________________________________________________________________
Thursday, March 19, 2020- There was panic in the Dutch parliament on Wednesday after health minister, Bruno Bruins collapsed due to 'fatigue from intense weeks' of working against the coronavirus pandemic.
Mr. Bruno, 56, was taking questions about the coronavirus crisis when he fell behind the lectern and was quickly helped up by fellow ministers.
'I was feeling faint from fatigue and intense weeks. I am feeling better now. I am going home now to rest this evening so I can return tomorrow to fight the corona crisis,' he said in a message on social media.
The Dutch government on Sunday ordered the closing of all schools, bars, restaurants, sex clubs and cannabis cafes in a bid to fight the spread of the new coronavirus.
According to Dutch National Institute for Health (RIVM), the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus rose by 346 on Wednesday to 2,051, with 58 deaths.
