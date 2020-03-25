_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Wednesday, March 25, 2020 - As the Coronavirus continues to cause havoc far and wide, some countries have been forced to impose a lockdown in a bid to curb its spread.





This means couples are indoors and to pass time, some have resorted to having marathon sex.





Since there are no games on TV, some guys have decided to play ‘bedminton’ and ladies are finding it hard to cope.





These ladies took to social media to complain about having too much sex while staying indoors and it is crazy.





At this rate, expect the world population to explode in the next nine months if this Coronavirus doesn’t wipe us all from the face of the earth.





See the post below.