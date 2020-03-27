_________________________________________________________________________

Friday March 27, 2020 – US President Donald Trump has reached out to medical practitioners in Kenya and the rest of the world, seeking for help as Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases go over the roof in the US.





According to reports, the US now has the highest number of known cases of Coronavirus in the world with more than 82,000, surpassing China and Italy.





Yesterday, the US Department of State, Consular Affairs made the plea via their website and social media pages, urging medical professionals to seek an appointment with their embassies to get US visas.





"We encourage medical professionals seeking to work in the United States on a work or exchange visitor visa, particularly those working to treat or mitigate the effects of Covid-19, to reach out to the nearest embassy or consulate to request a visa appointment.”





"For those foreign medical professionals already in the United States, J-1 Alien Physicians (medical residents) may consult with their program sponsor, to extend their programs in the United States. Generally, a J-1 program for a foreign medical resident can be extended one year at a time for up to seven years," an excerpt on the website reads.





Kenya is one of the countries that have been affected by brain drain over the past years, as students and professionals, especially those in the medical field, relocated to the United States in search of greener pastures.



