Wednesday, March 4, 2020- Tanzania President John Magufuli has ditched the traditional handshake and adopted a new way of greeting people as a preventive measure to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus.





Magufuli was spotted doing the ‘leg shake’ with veteran politician Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad at State House.





In another picture, the two are seen waving at each other while standing one metre apart.









Avoiding body contact is one of the measures the World Health Organisation (WHO) has proposed to curb the spread of this deadly virus that has become a global threat.





So far, 3,065 people have died, 2,912 of them in China with over 89,700 people infected in 65 countries.





