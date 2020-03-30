_________________________________________________________________________

Monday, March 30, 2020 - Early this month, East Africa’s ‘it couple’ Diamond Platinumz and Tanasha Donna ended their relationship.





This came as a shocker to many given that the Tanzanian singer had said that he was ready to settle and even promised to marry the Kenyan beauty.





It appears Tanasha has contended with being Diamond’s latest baby mama and has moved on swiftly.





The Kenyan DAILY POST can authoritatively confirm that Tanasha is already seeing someone else, barely a month after she was dumped by Diamond.





The lucky guy is Mwenda Thuiranira, the CEO and Founder of Myspace Properties.





The two love birds were spotted getting cozy and engaging in public display of affection like teenagers in love in a high end restaurant in Runda.





Thereafter, they walked out hand-in-hand and left in a black BMW to quench their thirst.





See the photos below.







