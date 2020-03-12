_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday, March 12, 2020 - With the Coronavirus continuing to spread rapidly worldwide, British supermodel Naomi Campbell is not taking chances.





The 49-year old arrived for her flight in a full hazmat suit, goggles and face mask and rubber gloves.





Yesterday, the World Health Organization (WHO) chief, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, declared the Coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.





He called on Governments to change the course of the outbreak by taking "urgent and aggressive action".





"Several countries have demonstrated that this virus can be suppressed and controlled," he said.





"The challenge for many countries who are now dealing with large clusters or community transmission is not whether they can do the same - it's whether they will."





China - where the virus was first detected - has seen a total of 80,754 confirmed cases and 3,136 deaths



