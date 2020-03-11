_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday March 11, 2020 - Suba North MP, Millie Odhiambo, has blasted Deputy President William Ruto and his Tanga Tanga movement over their opposition to the handshake between former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Speaking during an interview, Millie began by stating that the handshake became what people wanted it to be.





Those who saw it as a route to peace found it but those who wanted to find trouble also found it.





Asked whether the handshake was a con-game, Millie stated, "It depends on what you were looking for. If you are looking for peace you get peace. But some are always looking for conflict so even in the handshake they find it. It is up to you to decide if you are a victim or not."





Using herself as a reference, Millie explained that she had also switched camps after initially being in staunch opposition to the handshake.





"When the President and Raila decide to go for the handshake while we were still stuck fighting, we decided to go along with it.”





“Now, even politically, I'm very much at peace.”





"The constitution gives people freedom including the freedom to always be agitating.”





“It’s up to you,” stated Millie.





When questioned on the value that the handshake had achieved for Kenyans, she expressed that the problem was that people held misguided expectations on the initiative and that could not be blamed on the handshake.





"People were expecting the handshake to perform miracles.”





“Like me, I don't have a child so if I was in opposition to the handshake in that sense I would expect the handshake to give me a baby.”





“Let’s be realistic with our expectations," she said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST