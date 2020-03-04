_________________________

Wednesday, March 4, 2020 - This female gospel singer has left tongues wagging and jaws-dropping with her sex advice to couples.





The controversial Nigerian gospel singer by the Patience Akpabio took to Facebook to share her thoughts about having sex in the dark and why it must stop.





She stated that children produced in the dark have a different view about that the world than those produced in light and called on couples to ensure there is light in the room during sex, so that there can be transparency and positive energy in the world.





She wrote; “ No more having sex in the dark with your husband.





“This is 2020, turn the lights on.





“Children produ ced in darkness have a different view of the world than those produced in light.





“Let us light up our world in the bedroom so we can have transparency and positive energy in this world