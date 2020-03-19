_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday March 19, 2020 - Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has appealed to Kenyans to stop dramatizing the effects of Coronavirus in the Country.





Speaking during a press conference, Atwoli said that the situation can be controlled and there will be no need for a lockdown.





"We don't want Kenyans to dramatize the situation of Coronavirus or take advantage as if it is the only outbreak that we are witnessing.”





“There are people who engage in casual employment, seasonal jobs or are on contracts of a temporary nature and are paid on daily a basis...We do not want them to lose their daily bread simply because we are dramatizing the whole Coronavirus thing,” Atwoli stated.









He added that officials from the union have been comparing the spread of Coronavirus to past cases and have gauged its effects.





“We have had outbreaks of malaria, tuberculosis and diseases like bird flu and Ebola in West Africa, which were properly controlled and dealt with.”





“We should not close down businesses as if it is a time of war.”





“Our medics are up to the task.”





“Let us not dramatize effects of this disease," he continued.





In conclusion, Atwoli cautioned unscrupulous employers who might take advantage of the situation to dismiss or sack workers without prior involvement of social partners' trade unions.



