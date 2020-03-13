_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Friday, March 13, 2020 - Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Friday confirmed the first case of Coronavirus in Kenya.





The CS revealed that the patient- a lady, arrived in Kenya on March 5th in JKIA from USA via London.





The patient is stable and has provided a list of contacts of all the people she had interacted with since arriving in Kenya.





Below is the full statement from Mutahi Kagwe.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.