Friday March 20, 2020- Kenyans have been surprised by a decision by President's Strategic Communications Unit (PSCU) of pulling down photos taken during a cabinet meeting held on Thursday.





The several photos which had been uploaded on State House's social media pages showed those in attendance including President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto.





They were pulled down from both the Facebook page and Twitter handle shortly after they were uploaded and Kenyans could not hide their joy in seeing the DP present at the meeting.





"So glad to see Uncle William Samoei Ruto, you cannot win without this man in this fight. Peace of mind is a vaccine to Corona," Abbas Omar wrote.





"When God's intervention is needed and when in a serious situation, our DP is sought. But when dinning, others are called upon," Karoki stated.





The move by State House resulted in Kenyans castigating it and the president while some argued as to whether it was due to Ruto's presence and how people had warmed up to him.





"Uhuru Kenyatta and State House should be ashamed of deleting a post that has shown how unpopular you are getting with the people," Mwenda wa Munyambu wrote.



