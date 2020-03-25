_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday, March 25, 2020 - Starehe MP, Charles Kanyi Njagua alias Jaguar, has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to call for the suspension of rent, loan repayment and CRB listing as one way of cushioning Kenyans against the Coronavirus pandemic.





Sharing his thoughts via social media on Wednesday, the young MP said the Government should come up with drastic measures to help Kenyans come out of this coronavirus Armageddon





“Having read Beatrice Njoki's story, I want to once again call for the suspension of rent, loan payments, and CRB listing.”





“Let us cushion Wanjiku at this time.”





“I also call for the provision of free food, water, and soap before we implement a lock down”





Beatrice Wanjiku is a woman from Muranga County who narrated to journalists how it is hard to stay in slums amid the coronavirus pandemic.





The President is yet to issue any decent statement on how his Government will cushion Kenyans from the Coronavirus pandemic and its aftershocks.



