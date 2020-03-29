_________________________________________________________________________
- SOS
Children’s Villages Kenya is an affiliate of SOS CV- International whose
mission is to build families for children in need, help them shape their
own futures and share in the development of their communities.
- SOS Children’s Villages Kenya also runs
education and health institutions and works with local communities through
Families Strengthening Programs.
Key Functions of the Job
The Sponsorship Officer will undertake various duties to maintain good relationship with international sponsors which include but not limited to the following:-
- Ensure all communication is participatory and
reflects the child’s voice.
- Ensure the children and young persons all
reports prepared during the year are a real reflection of their holistic
development, high quality and engaging to the recipients both internal and
external.
- Download and print all reports from DSapp for
all sponsors. Prepare and edit Christmas mail to be dispatched to the
sponsor together with the End of year report.
- Ensure accuracy and timely dispatch of
information to both the sponsors and the facilities.
- Ensure that all the new children admitted to
the villages are properly and timely registered into the DSapp.
- Attend to all correspondence from the
International Office, the sponsors, and the children promptly as
stipulated.
- Prepare child profiles as per international
office requests
- Screen parcels and letters from sponsors and
dispatch them to respective facilities on a quarterly basis.
- Review departure notices prepared by program
sponsorship Assistant, verify the information included on the document is
valid and file it accordingly.
- Systematically build and nurture relationships
with International sponsors to ensure long term support.
- Ensure teamwork is adhered to within the
department and the entire co-workers.
- Support the children and young persons to
understand their responsibility in contributing towards the Sponsorship
program while carrying out the sponsorship M&E.
- Writes memos, takes minutes of sponsorship
meetings and gives replies to general queries as instructed.
- Sorts out information for the purpose of
children progress sponsorship letters from other sources at the national
office.
- Support the National Sponsorship Coordinator-
the Sponsorship officer will be required to access the IG ADAM and the
DSapp software for information and weekly updates on Sponsorship.
- To work with the Sponsorship Services
International Policy Support Document and other related Guidelines in
order to enhance quality in Sponsorship work and implementation.
- Support to facilitate the annual
Sponsorship Workshop to Sponsorship Co-workers.
- Support in the process of developing the SPO
LAB Digital Content at the facility level.
- Review pictures of individual children and
make sure they are up to the standards before printing and dispatch to
sponsors.
- Maintain an organized documentation system
that has been laid out for the Sponsorship Department as well as generate
feedback to Sponsorship Coordinator.
- Ensure that all children’s and young persons
files have the required legal documentations both internally and
externally.
- At all times ensure that personal data of
sponsors, SOS CV beneficiaries and their families as well as SOS
co-workers is handled confidentially and in accordance with prevailing
SOS-Kinderdorf International data protection laws.
Required Qualifications / Abilities
- A diploma in business/ communication related
discipline
- A bachelor’s degree in business or related
disciplines will be an added advantage
- At least three (3) years relevant experience
- Excellent communication skills, both written
and verbal.
- Photography skills will be an added advantage.
- Previous experience in handling sponsorship
activities in a child -focused organizations will be an added advantage.
- Must be a team player with excellent
interpersonal skills
- Strong report writing skills
- High standards of conduct and ethics as well
as integrity, appropriate judgment, independence and confidentiality.
- Personal organization and planning skills;
ability to organize and prioritize
How to Apply
- This position offer a competitive remuneration
and benefits package.
- If you believe your experience, competencies
and qualifications match the job and role specifications described; send
your application & updated CV(with details of at least 3 referees one
of which must be immediate former employer) addressed to the National
Director to reach us on or before 4th
April 2020 by email to: recruitment@soskenya.org
- Only short listed candidates will be
contacted.
- SOS Children’s Villages Kenya is an equal opportunity employer and its Recruitment Policy addresses itself to the core values of best practice, diversity and equality.
