SOS Children’s Villages Kenya also runs education and health institutions and works with local communities through Families Strengthening Programs.

SOS Children’s Villages Kenya is an affiliate of SOS CV- International whose mission is to build families for children in need, help them shape their own futures and share in the development of their communities.

Key Functions of the Job

The Sponsorship Officer will undertake various duties to maintain good relationship with international sponsors which include but not limited to the following:-

Ensure all communication is participatory and reflects the child’s voice.

Ensure the children and young persons all reports prepared during the year are a real reflection of their holistic development, high quality and engaging to the recipients both internal and external.

Download and print all reports from DSapp for all sponsors. Prepare and edit Christmas mail to be dispatched to the sponsor together with the End of year report.

Ensure accuracy and timely dispatch of information to both the sponsors and the facilities.

Ensure that all the new children admitted to the villages are properly and timely registered into the DSapp.

Attend to all correspondence from the International Office, the sponsors, and the children promptly as stipulated.

Prepare child profiles as per international office requests

Screen parcels and letters from sponsors and dispatch them to respective facilities on a quarterly basis.

Review departure notices prepared by program sponsorship Assistant, verify the information included on the document is valid and file it accordingly.

Systematically build and nurture relationships with International sponsors to ensure long term support.

Ensure teamwork is adhered to within the department and the entire co-workers.

Support the children and young persons to understand their responsibility in contributing towards the Sponsorship program while carrying out the sponsorship M&E.

Writes memos, takes minutes of sponsorship meetings and gives replies to general queries as instructed.

Sorts out information for the purpose of children progress sponsorship letters from other sources at the national office.

Support the National Sponsorship Coordinator- the Sponsorship officer will be required to access the IG ADAM and the DSapp software for information and weekly updates on Sponsorship.

To work with the Sponsorship Services International Policy Support Document and other related Guidelines in order to enhance quality in Sponsorship work and implementation.

Support to facilitate the annual Sponsorship Workshop to Sponsorship Co-workers.

Support in the process of developing the SPO LAB Digital Content at the facility level.

Review pictures of individual children and make sure they are up to the standards before printing and dispatch to sponsors.

Maintain an organized documentation system that has been laid out for the Sponsorship Department as well as generate feedback to Sponsorship Coordinator.

Ensure that all children’s and young persons files have the required legal documentations both internally and externally.