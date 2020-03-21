_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday, March 21, 2020- Spanish strength and conditioning Coach Totti Corbalan, has taken to social media to reveal that he was pelted stones by kids while running in Iten.





Iten is the renowned spiritual home for running where the gods of running go to test themselves, and mortals find their training elevated beyond what they dared to dream.





Apparently, somebody has been teaching the kids that the coronavirus that is causing havoc worldwide is synonymous to white folks.





Taking to twitter, Totti, who has worked with some of Kenya’s finest athletes wrote:





“Today we went one step beyond. A group of kids throwing me stones while I was running because they say white people are coronavirus.





“Whoever lives in Iten, this is happening here, on your way to the start point of the fartleck.





“Who the hell is teaching this to the kids?!!





This is a second case of xenophobic attack being reported in Kenya over Coronavirus.





Just the other day, a Chinese couple were harassed by residents of Mukuru slums, Nairobi over the Coronavirus.





See his pots and reaction below.



