Saturday March 28, 2020 - Nairobi Metropolitan Services Director, General Mohammed Badi, has assured Nairobians of free water during the Covid-19 outbreak period.





While addressing legislators from the county at his Kenyatta International Convention Center office, the Nairobi boss asked the MPs from Nairobi to set aside political interests for the benefit of Kenyans.





He assured that a plan for the dispensation of free water in the county for residents would be communicated to all leaders, requiring their utmost cooperation as he pledged to serve members of the public.





"I would like you to inform your various ward representatives, so they are aware.”





“Let us leave politics out of this, we are in a crisis and we must give Nairobians what they deserve," Badi stated.





Badi's directive was in line with President Kenyatta's call to exhibit patriotism and allow members of the public to afford basic services even during this tough period.





During the meeting, the leaders discussed contingency measures to shield the county from socio-economic adversities that may arise from the outbreak.





