Friday, March 27, 2020 - Curvy Kenyan socialite Vera Sidika has vowed to get a baby if she survives the coronavirus pandemic.





Taking to Instagram, the well-endowed lass wrote: “I miss my baby 😢😫😭 If I survive this Covid19 I’m definitely making a baby 😝 Life is too short 🤭”





Her post drew out mixed reactions from her followers with one chap telling her not to worry about the coronavirus because it is meant for the human race and not plastics.





The guy was alluding to the fact that Vera has had some cosmetic surgery hence she’s not 100% human.





“You will for sure survive. It’s not meant for plastics but human race,”the guy wrote.





To which Vera responded: “@jonikirrk 😂😂 you’re going to Hell 🤣”





So far, Kenya has confirmed 31 cases of the Covid-19 with one dead and one recovery.





Globally, the number of infections has closed the 500,000 mark with over 100,000 recoveries and over 22,000 deaths.



