_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Tuesday, March 17, 2020 - There was excitement on twitter after it emerged that Former US President Barack Obama has followed famous porn star, Sarah Jay, on twitter.





The 42 year old porn actress has 1.1 million followers on Twitter and Obama is among the horny men who follower her.





Sarah began trending on twitter and when Netizens wondered why she was trending, they discovered that she had a famous fan.





"Why does former President Obama follow porn star Sara Jay?" asked one Twitter user.





While another added: "Finding out that Barack Obama follows Sara Jay is exactly what the world needed today."





Another Twitter user made fun of the former President saying, “ Barack my good brother, we love you. But I gotta ask, did you unfollow Sara Jay yet? Because if the black queen Michelle Obama finds out? It’s going to be beyond us, and we won’t be able to save you."





Obama follows more than 608,000 twitter users but Netizens rushed to assume that the former President followed the pornstar to admire the naked photos that she posts on her twitter page.





They also assumed that he has subscribed to her premium website where she posts porn videos.





Here are photos of the famous pornstar that Obama admires and follows on twitter.















