Thursday March 26, 2020 - Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, has surprised Kenyans after he shared photos that show him not maintaining a distance of one metre, like he asked Kenyans to, in order to protect himself from the deadly coronavirus.





Kagwe, who was meeting the Kenya Healthcare Federation & CEOs from the Kenya Association of Private Hospitals at Afya House on Thursday, was in a boardroom full of people who appeared to have refused to follow the guidelines from the Ministry of Health of maintaining a distance of one metre and avoiding overcrowding.





Here are photos of Mutahi Kagwe exposing himself to Covid19