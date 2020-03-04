Wednesday, March 4, 2020

-A land-lady got the shock of her life after she discovered something terrible when a neighbor in the adjacent property complained that there were maggots that were climbing into her room from the landlady’s house.





This prompted the land-lady to found out what was happening .

She went to a house that she had rented two young ladies since it was the only house adjacent to the complaining neighbor and found the door locked.

She used a spare key to enter and what greeted her was a terrible sight.

She found left-over food and old clothes spread on the floor and when she accessed the bathroom, she found faeces wrapped in a towel and maggots were everywhere in the room.

The land-lady called out the two ladies on facebook over poor hygiene and shared photos of the mess that she found in the room..

She had no choice but to clean the room herself and shared pictures of the neat room on facebook.

See the mess that she found in the room occupied by the two young ladies.





See the land-lady cleaning the filthy room.











