Sunday, March 15, 2020- This slay queen has taken to social media to expose a ‘sponsor’ who did a disappearing act on her during a night out.





The broke lady claims that the guy left her with a bill worth 2k rands (approx. Ksh16k)





She shared a photo of herself and the guy having good time in a club and called on her followers to embarrass him by sharing his photo widely.





However, netizens have turned tables on her and trolled her for complaining over such little money.





This is a typical example of broke ladies with expensive taste.





See her post below.



