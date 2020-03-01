Sunday, March 1, 2020- Kenyan singer Wilson Abubakar Radido who is better known as Willy Paul is once again on the spot for all the wrong reasons.





Willy Paul came to the limelight as a gospel singer but he seems to have crossed over to the secular world if his latest songs are anything to go by.





While his talent cannot be questioned, his antics and publicity stunts have always painted him in a bad light.





For instance, his latest stunt has backfired on him spectacularly.





This is after shared a tasteless clip on Instagram of a guy knocking out a lady and captioned it:





“Karate! Ladies kuweni rada..msinyime watu wa karate,just give them'





The fact that he finds the video funny has angered many as it appears like he’s supporting violence against women.





The post sparked outrage among Kenyans with many condemning him.





One lady made shocking allegations against Willy Paul stating that the controversial singer forces ladies to give him a handjob in his car.





See the video and reactions below.







